Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. On average, analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT opened at $0.72 on Friday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69.

In other news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 28,981,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $7,245,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Steger acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,379 shares in the company, valued at $104,689.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,711,012 shares of company stock worth $1,929,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.30.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

