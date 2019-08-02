Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 280 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN) has been assigned a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on Glencore and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 334.94 ($4.38).

GLEN traded down GBX 12.20 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 242.25 ($3.17). The company had a trading volume of 65,866,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

