Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GAIN. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,833. The stock has a market cap of $370.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 136.75% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.