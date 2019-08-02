Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $86.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.68. 219,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after purchasing an additional 835,915 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $798,882,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,146,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,947,000 after acquiring an additional 167,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

