Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to “Top Pick” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $91.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. 720,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,842. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.