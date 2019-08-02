Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after purchasing an additional 835,915 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,140 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. 58,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,842. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

