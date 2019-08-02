Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 211,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

