George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.00

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$107.00 and last traded at C$106.70, with a volume of 96222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$104.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$116.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.01.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 7.3999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.22, for a total transaction of C$2,555,467.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,278 shares in the company, valued at C$2,072,790.80. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$100.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,028,466.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.