Genus (LON:GNS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,743 ($35.84).

Shares of LON GNS traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,580 ($33.71). 77,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -238.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,625.12. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

