Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $72.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GHDX. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 target price on Genomic Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHDX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.07. Genomic Health has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.69%. Genomic Health’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 6,471 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $369,364.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Mceachron sold 5,335 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $320,153.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,806 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,975,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the first quarter worth approximately $20,134,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 269.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,988 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 20.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 893,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

