General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $68.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $39.75. 559,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

