General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.79. General Mills reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,185,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.