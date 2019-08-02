Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) versus TRACON Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TCON) Financial Contrast

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 4.49 -$34.96 million ($1.30) -0.35

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -132.91% -75.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gene Biotherapeutics and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,677.78%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also provides Excellagen technology platform, a FDA-approved flowable dermal matrix for advanced wound care treatment, as well as serves as a delivery platform for small molecule drugs, proteins, and biologics. In addition, the company develops a medical data analytics technology platform, which offers products for the life insurance and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. in March 2014. Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD. The company also develops TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lung cancer, and Phase I/II clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing TJ004309, a novel humanized antibody against CD73 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors through a strategic collaboration and clinical trial agreement with I-Mab Biopharma. The company has license agreements with Ambrx, Inc.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Cancer Center; and Lonza Sales AG, as well as a cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

