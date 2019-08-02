Genaro Network Hits Market Capitalization of $6.46 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Huobi, OKEx and DigiFinex. Genaro Network has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $516,289.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.53 or 0.05742284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,479,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, CoinMex, Bibox, BigONE, DigiFinex, Huobi, Allcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

