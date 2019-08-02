Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.49. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 86,700 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GXE shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.87.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.90 million. Research analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Gear Energy news, Director Don Gray bought 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,650,234 shares in the company, valued at C$2,836,642.74.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

