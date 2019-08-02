Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and traded as high as $0.49. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 86,700 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GXE shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.87.
In other Gear Energy news, Director Don Gray bought 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,650,234 shares in the company, valued at C$2,836,642.74.
About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
