GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.64 ($28.66).

G1A traded down €0.20 ($0.23) on Thursday, hitting €22.48 ($26.14). The company had a trading volume of 555,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.46. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12-month high of €34.60 ($40.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.93.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

