Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.63.

NYSE IT traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $135.11. The company had a trading volume of 506,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Gartner has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $982,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,581.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,725. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,521,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,374,000 after purchasing an additional 417,543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 1,440.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,974,000 after purchasing an additional 209,444 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 117.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 361,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2,569.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 130,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

