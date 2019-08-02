GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of GLPEY stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (GLPEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.