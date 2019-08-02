Function X (FX) Trading Down 19.5% This Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $26.47 million and $360,179.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034648 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00143395 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005483 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004211 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00051638 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000589 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,499,463 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

