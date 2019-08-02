Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,277. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $66.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,238,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,684,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $9,387,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 76,570 shares during the period.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

