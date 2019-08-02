Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE FSB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.98. 152,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,515. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 67,375.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

