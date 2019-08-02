Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBIO. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 234,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,595. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.