Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBIO. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 234,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,595. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

