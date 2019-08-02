Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $7.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 255,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $94,037.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,316.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,326.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,572 shares of company stock worth $4,416,585. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

