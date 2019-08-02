FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. FormFactor updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on FormFactor to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $62,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,799.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $158,074. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

