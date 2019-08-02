FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. FOAM has a total market cap of $13.42 million and $30,055.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00273567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.01410719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00113197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000538 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,783,003 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

