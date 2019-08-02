FlypMe Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $669,715.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00268319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.01406945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00110816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000529 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

