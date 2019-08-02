Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Up 20.9% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) shot up 20.9% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.96, 3,420,287 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,196,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FND. Longbow Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.51 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.48.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 62,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $2,708,186.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $633,686.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,686.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,319,404 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,277 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 641,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,870,000 after acquiring an additional 159,172 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 308,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

