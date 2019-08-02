Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.51 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.98.

NYSE:FND traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,101. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $633,686.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,686.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 62,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $2,708,186.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,319,404 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,277 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,654,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,729,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,137,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,679,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after purchasing an additional 488,925 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

