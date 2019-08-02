FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Shares Up 0.3%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.42, 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter.

