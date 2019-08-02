Fivebalance Price Hits $0.0001 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Fivebalance token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $34,621.00 and approximately $23,050.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00267935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.01414239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00110997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance’s total supply is 479,710,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,911,199 tokens. Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance

Buying and Selling Fivebalance

Fivebalance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

