Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVN. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.31.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $58.03. 1,202,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Burkland sold 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $1,543,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $144,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 662,149 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,357. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Five9 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

