Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.31.

FIVN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16. Five9 has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 386.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $741,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,461 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $435,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,633,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,149 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,357. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 694,494 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,204,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 435.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 356,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Five9 by 300.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

