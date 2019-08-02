Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $435,225.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $435,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,633,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rowan M. Trollope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Rowan M. Trollope sold 91,591 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $4,300,197.45.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $58.03. 1,202,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,355. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.87 and a beta of 0.57. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 39.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,423,000 after buying an additional 694,494 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,204,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 356,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

