Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.18

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$16.18 ($11.47) and last traded at A$15.85 ($11.24), with a volume of 116180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$16.04 ($11.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$15.06.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.