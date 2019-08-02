Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $104.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at $33,038,609.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $7,621,300. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

