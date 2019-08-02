FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,393,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,645,000 after acquiring an additional 382,694 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 258,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 286.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.14 per share, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.53. 56,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,491. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

