FirstCoin Achieves Market Cap of $278,919.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $278,919.00 and $2.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003328 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00142661 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005430 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

