First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 44.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 194,904 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,530.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 85.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 406,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $31.05. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

