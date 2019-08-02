First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.First Solar also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.25-2.75 EPS.

First Solar stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,040,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,658. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. First Solar has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.22.

In other First Solar news, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 21,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,294,413.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,457 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

