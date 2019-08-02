First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $210,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 13.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 79,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $107.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura increased their target price on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.81.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

