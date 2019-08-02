First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 568 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.49 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Longbow Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.96.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

