First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

