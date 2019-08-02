First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $477,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $1,886,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $451.95 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $494.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.