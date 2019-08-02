First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $284,000 Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 180,248 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr purchased 2,647,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

