First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Westrock were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Westrock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Westrock by 1,921.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Westrock by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on Westrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

WRK stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

