First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Jerry L. Williams Acquires 1,000 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $21,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,284.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,488. The firm has a market cap of $211.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.63. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 113,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

