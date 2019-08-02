First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFNW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. Analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $97,659.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,231 shares in the company, valued at $786,076.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick purchased 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $263,977.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,356.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 910,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

