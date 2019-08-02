First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.52. First Community shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 5,647 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $148.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

In related news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Community by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Community by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Community by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Community by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

