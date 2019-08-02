First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $277.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Wootton sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $27,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at $406,770.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine M. Boyd sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $43,646.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

