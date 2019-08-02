FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Set at $20.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) received a $20.00 price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information security company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FEYE. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.49.

Shares of FireEye stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $13.76. 4,668,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. FireEye has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.90.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $48,507.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,229 shares of company stock worth $298,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 66.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the first quarter worth $60,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FireEye in the second quarter worth $131,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 214.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the first quarter worth $140,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

